Pak violates ceasfire in Poonch, India retaliating

Pakistan on Thursday, once again, violated by ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district. At around 10:45 am, Pakistan began firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

