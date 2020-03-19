Coronavirus: 84 flights cancelled at Chennai airport

The outbreak of the coronavirus has left its impact on the travel industry. On Thursday, 84 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to lack of passengers. Out of 84 flights, 50 were international flights and 34 were domestic.

It is expected that the cancellation of flights may increase in the coming days as the cases of the deadly virus across the globe are increasing rapidly. India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.