13 criminals gunned down, 258 injured in police encounters over last three years: Muzaffarnagar SSP

In the last three years, 13 notorious criminals were gunned down and 258 people arrested after sustaining bullet injuries in encounters with police in the district, a senior police officer said on Thursday. Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav told media that Rohit Sandu and Mohammad Shamim were among the criminals who were killed.

The criminals carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he added. During such encounters, 103 police personnel also sustained bullet wounds.

Meanwhile, properties of seven gangsters valued at a total of Rs 2.32 crore which was illegally extracted has also been seized under the UP Gangster Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

