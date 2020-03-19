Coronavirus: Masses at Mahim church suspended till Mar 31

Mass gatherings in St Michael's Church at Mahim in Mumbai have been suspended till March 31 in the wake coronavirus outbreak, one of its members said on Thursday. Thousands of people gather at the Mahim Church for Sunday and Wednesday masses. But Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, has exempted Catholics from attending churches till March 31, an active member of the Mahim Church, Rita D'Sa, told PTI on Thursday.

"Hence, mass gatherings on Wednesdays and Sundays have been suspended at St Michael's Church till March 31 and prayers on both these dayswould be streamed on YouTube. Three weeks later, we will take a review of the situation," she said. The devotees have been asked not to gather at the church and instead follow the YouTube link for Wednesday and Sunday prayers, D'Sa said.

On other days, devotees can visit the church as there are no gatherings, she added. The archbishop has exempted all the faithful in the Archdiocese of Bombay from attending the Sunday masses till March 31, she said, adding that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also asked everyone to cooperate in the fight against coronavirus.

Cardinal Gracias, in an official communique issued on Tuesday, had urged those having fever or cough or anyone over the age of 60 and vulnerable to contracting coronavirus, to stay away from masses..

