Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCC certificate holders to get bonus marks indirect entry exams for CAPFs

This scheme of awarding bonus marks to NCC 'A' certificate holders in CAPF recruitment will be applicable in the upcoming direct recruitment examination for the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable (G.D.).

NCC certificate holders to get bonus marks indirect entry exams for CAPFs
Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has taken several steps to encourage the youth to join NCC and work in a devoted manner for the betterment of the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

In order to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision to increase participation of India's youth in National Cadet Corps (NCC), the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah has taken an unprecedented decision to give NCC Certificate holders Bonus Marks indirect entry examinations for in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), as prevalent in Armed forces examinations. The provisions are as below:

NCC 'C' certificate holders will be given 5% of the maximum marks of the examination as bonus marks.

NCC 'B' certificate holders will be given 3% of the maximum marks of the examination as bonus marks.

NCC 'A' certificate holders will be given 2% of the maximum marks of the examination as bonus marks.

This scheme of awarding bonus marks to NCC 'A' certificate holders in CAPF recruitment will be applicable in the upcoming direct recruitment examination for the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable (G.D.). Government of India would also urge all State governments to make similar provisions in the direct recruitment examination for their respective Police Forces so as to encourage NCC Certificate holders to join them. This decision will not only inspire youth to join NCC but also ensure the availability of trained and disciplined youth to the CAPFs.

NCC is a tri-service organization comprising of the Army, Naval and Air wings. The motto of the organization is 'Unity and Discipline', following which it prepares youth as disciplined and patriotic citizens. According to Prime Minister Modi, NCC is a very strong platform to strengthen the spirit of Discipline, Determination, and Devotion towards the Nation, which in turn, is directly linked to the growth and development of India.

NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps Act, 1948. Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has taken several steps to encourage the youth to join NCC and work in a devoted manner for the betterment of the country. Cadets are given basic military and weapons training in NCC, by serving officers of the Armed forces. Their proficiency and dexterity are periodically tested, only after which, they are awarded the certificates.

The 'A' certificate is awarded on passing the first level and a 'B' certificate is awarded on passing the second level. Only those cadets who have a 'B' certificate are eligible to get the 'C' certificate, the highest certificate give to NCC cadets, after passing the tough training and examination.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Oil jumps after three-day slump but virus and oversupply still weigh

Oil prices bounced nearly 7 on Thursday after a three-day selloff drove them to their lowest in almost two decades as demand plummeted due to the coronavirus and supplies surged in a fight for market share between Russia and Saudi Arabia.Be...

Motor racing-Formula One considering delay to 2021 rules

Formula One could push back major rules revamp to 2022 on Thursday with bosses and teams discussing by telephone the impact of the spreading coronavirus on this season and next.Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto told the www.formula1.com webs...

Nobody should raise issue about Olympic, you don't know what's going to happen after 3 months: Rijiju

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju feels that nobody should raise issues regarding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the games are still a few months away. Nobody should raise any issue at this point of time about the Olympic...

Philippines to ban entry of foreigners over coronavirus, 'no exceptions' - minister

The Philippines is stopping the issuance of visas to foreigners, banning all nationalities from entering the country to halt the spread of coronavirus, its foreign minister said on Thursday. Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020