NCC certificate holders to get bonus marks indirect entry exams for CAPFs

In order to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision to increase participation of India's youth in National Cadet Corps (NCC), the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah has taken an unprecedented decision to give NCC Certificate holders Bonus Marks indirect entry examinations for in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), as prevalent in Armed forces examinations. The provisions are as below:

NCC 'C' certificate holders will be given 5% of the maximum marks of the examination as bonus marks.

NCC 'B' certificate holders will be given 3% of the maximum marks of the examination as bonus marks.

NCC 'A' certificate holders will be given 2% of the maximum marks of the examination as bonus marks.

This scheme of awarding bonus marks to NCC 'A' certificate holders in CAPF recruitment will be applicable in the upcoming direct recruitment examination for the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable (G.D.). Government of India would also urge all State governments to make similar provisions in the direct recruitment examination for their respective Police Forces so as to encourage NCC Certificate holders to join them. This decision will not only inspire youth to join NCC but also ensure the availability of trained and disciplined youth to the CAPFs.

NCC is a tri-service organization comprising of the Army, Naval and Air wings. The motto of the organization is 'Unity and Discipline', following which it prepares youth as disciplined and patriotic citizens. According to Prime Minister Modi, NCC is a very strong platform to strengthen the spirit of Discipline, Determination, and Devotion towards the Nation, which in turn, is directly linked to the growth and development of India.

NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps Act, 1948. Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has taken several steps to encourage the youth to join NCC and work in a devoted manner for the betterment of the country. Cadets are given basic military and weapons training in NCC, by serving officers of the Armed forces. Their proficiency and dexterity are periodically tested, only after which, they are awarded the certificates.

The 'A' certificate is awarded on passing the first level and a 'B' certificate is awarded on passing the second level. Only those cadets who have a 'B' certificate are eligible to get the 'C' certificate, the highest certificate give to NCC cadets, after passing the tough training and examination.

(With Inputs from PIB)

