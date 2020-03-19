Left Menu
Treasury warns suppliers not to fall victim to scams exploiting COVID-19

The department said it is important for suppliers to do business with the government to be aware and careful in responding to fake Requests For Quotations (RFQs) requesting the provision of the items or similar items.

“For items that are not on transversal contracts, National Treasury has already made alternative arrangements to augment the possible shortages in the system,” said Treasury.

National Treasury has warned suppliers not to fall victim to opportunistic scams exploiting the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The current environment of the COVID-19 virus has given rise to opportunistic scammers hoping to make a quick buck from companies who supply goods and services to government. National Treasury wishes to bring these to the attention of suppliers," said the National Treasury in a statement.

The department has, on behalf of the government, awarded the following transversal contracts that provide items required to limit or prevent the transmission of COVID-19:

· Face masks and disposable aprons are available on RT32-2019

· Safety goggles and PVC boots are on RT64-2019

· Gloves are available on RT76-2020

· Sanitisers available on RT296 and are only for surfaces and not for application on hands.

The department said the onus remains with suppliers to ensure that the RFQs they respond to during this heightened period and beyond are in line with the commodities and services they registered for on the Central Supplier Database (CSD).

It is also their responsibility to contact the institutions directly to verify the validity of the RFQ.

Contracts are facilitated through the National Treasury for organs of state to procure common goods and services, said the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

