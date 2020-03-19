Coronavirus outbreak: Sikkim suspends non-essential work in

Sikkim Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Thursday said all non-essential work in government offices be temporarily suspended to avoid movement of people even as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in East district in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Gupta, while reviewing preparedness to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, said funds have been transferred to the health department from the Chief Minister's Office for purchase of equipment and essential goods at isolation wards.

The chief secretary asked the district collectors to seek additional funds, in necessary, from the health department for upgrading facilities in the quarantine wards. He also directed the officials concerned to restrict the movement of laborers and put up travel advisories on taxis plying between Gangtok and West Bengal's Siliguri.

Gupta instructed the transport department to deploy a medical team at the Sikkim Nationalised Transport complex in Siliguri to screen tourists coming to the state. This measure will prevent overcrowding at Rangpo and Melli check-posts, he said.

The chief secretary said students in transit to Sikkim will have to report to authorities and will be home quarantined. He advised the students who are in other states to stay there and avoid traveling to Sikkim.

Meanwhile, East district Collector Raj Yadav issued the prohibitory orders banning assembly of more than five persons at a public place. He said persons suspected to be infected by coronavirus should immediately report to the authorities or they will be prosecuted.

