Two more tests positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand

  • Dehradun
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:51 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:45 IST
Two more Indian Forest Service probationers who had recently returned from a study tour in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to three, an official said on Thursday. All three patients were part of a 28-member group that had returned from the study tour in Spain recently.

Confirming it, Director in-charge (Health) SK Gupta told PTI that the two probationers who tested positive on Thursday have been quarantined at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) hostel. Their test reports arrived from a lab in Haldwani, he said, adding that they are being shifted to an isolation ward at the Doon Hospital.

All three patients in the state are Indian Forest Service probationers from the FRI, he said. The first case of coronavirus in Uttarakhand was reported on March 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

