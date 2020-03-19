Left Menu
CBI arrests sub-inspector of Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing for receiving bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4 lakh to manage a case of a complainant dealt by him, officials said on Thursday. Sanjeev Kumar, inspector of the Economic Offence Wing, was nabbed by the CBI red-handed while allegedly receiving the bribe from the complainant, agency sources said when asked about its operation.

The sources said agency had received the complaint that Kumar was demanding the bribe from the complainant to manage a case being probed by him. On receiving information, the CBI planned a trap operation during which Kumar was nabbed by the agency while allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.

