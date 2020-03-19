Coronavirus scare: Kolkata restaurants stare at losses

Most restaurants of Kolkata are witnessing dwindling footfall as people steer clear of mass gatherings amid the growing coronavirus threat, say eatery owners. There has been a 30 per cent dip in customer count since the last few days, the owners of a popular rooftop lounge in Russel Street area, said.

"People are avoiding mass gatherings... A lot of 80-100 guest events have been called off in the past few weeks," Abhishek Dutt and Kritikaa Dutt told PTI. Supratik Ghosh, the managing head of a Bollywood- themed restaurant in Bidhannagar, said the presence of foreigners is becoming uncomfortable for regular patrons.

"We tried to explain to them that they (foreigners) have undergone thermal screening at the airport but that assurance went in vain," Ghosh said. The managing director of city-based ice cream firm, Gaurav Khemani, said it has seen a 20-per cent rise in the number of deliveries through online food ordering platforms.

"We apprehend a further reduction in sales with people not keen to venture out, particularly in towns where home delivery options may not be available," Khemani said. There have been also reports of diners not frequenting the popular Chinatown in Tangra area of the city.

"There are about 40 restaurants in Chinatown and they are largely bereft of patrons," said a Tangra-based businessman..

