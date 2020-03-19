Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus scare: Kolkata restaurants stare at losses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:37 IST
Coronavirus scare: Kolkata restaurants stare at losses

Most restaurants of Kolkata are witnessing dwindling footfall as people steer clear of mass gatherings amid the growing coronavirus threat, say eatery owners. There has been a 30 per cent dip in customer count since the last few days, the owners of a popular rooftop lounge in Russel Street area, said.

"People are avoiding mass gatherings... A lot of 80-100 guest events have been called off in the past few weeks," Abhishek Dutt and Kritikaa Dutt told PTI. Supratik Ghosh, the managing head of a Bollywood- themed restaurant in Bidhannagar, said the presence of foreigners is becoming uncomfortable for regular patrons.

"We tried to explain to them that they (foreigners) have undergone thermal screening at the airport but that assurance went in vain," Ghosh said. The managing director of city-based ice cream firm, Gaurav Khemani, said it has seen a 20-per cent rise in the number of deliveries through online food ordering platforms.

"We apprehend a further reduction in sales with people not keen to venture out, particularly in towns where home delivery options may not be available," Khemani said. There have been also reports of diners not frequenting the popular Chinatown in Tangra area of the city.

"There are about 40 restaurants in Chinatown and they are largely bereft of patrons," said a Tangra-based businessman..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Centre assures protection to Andhra election commissioner: Minister

The Centre assured on Friday to provide protection to Andhra State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, who is in temporary safe shelter fearing a threat to his life. In a five-page letter to the Union home secretary, the election commissi...

Germany to facilitate retail sector cooperation to fight coronavirus - Der Spiegel

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier wants to loosen anti-trust laws to allow greater cooperation between retail businesses in the fight against coronavirus, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.If the food industry and retail sector c...

HC disapproves of Kunal Kamra heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board flight, says this kind of behaviour certainly cannot be permitted.

HC disapproves of Kunal Kamra heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board flight, says this kind of behaviour certainly cannot be permitted....

Asian stocks rise after Wall Street advance on aid hopes

Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street gained on hopes government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Australia and Southeast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020