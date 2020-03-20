Nirbhaya case: People gather outside Tihar ahead of convicts' hanging

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Tihar central jail here ahead of the hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Some people carried posters thanking the judiciary.

Social activist Yogita Bhayana, who held a poster which read 'Nirbhaya has got justice. The other daughters still await', said it was a victory of the legal system that the convicts are being hanged. "Justice has been delivered finally," she said.

Akash Deep, who has been associated with the victim's family, said he was there to witness the victory of a long fought legal battle. "It was a tough fight. However, the justice won today," he said.

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), held guilty for gangraping a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012 so savagely that she died of her injuries a fortnight later, will be executed in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on Friday. PTI UK AQS AQS.

