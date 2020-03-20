India reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 195

With 26 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 195, union health ministry said on Friday morning. The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India is 171 with the fourth death due to the infection being recorded in the country from Punjab yesterday.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state from coronavirus with 47 people confirmed positive for COVID-19 including three foreign nationals.

As many as 28 cases have been reported in Kerala, where the first case of coronavirus was reported. As many as 17 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Delhi including one foreign national.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh which borders the national capital has 19 coronavirus cases. According to official data, nine people have been discharged from the hospital. As many as six states including West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, and Odisha reported one case each.

As per official data, no new case was reported in Haryana and Karnataka where respective tallies stand at 17 and 15. Newly carved union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh reported four and 10 cases of the virus respectively.

Andhra Pradesh reported one new case yesterday, taking the number of infected people in the state to two. The health ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The government has also tightened the lockdown on the spread of coronavirus cases with travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan. (ANI)

