Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 : Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore financial package

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala government has announced a package of Rs 20,000 crore to tide over the present crisis.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 10:27 IST
COVID-19 : Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore financial package
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala government has announced a package of Rs 20,000 crore to tide over the present crisis. "In the next two months, families who come under the Kudumbasree schemes will get a loan of Rs. 2000 crore," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a press conference here on Thursday.

"Rs 2000 crore will be distributed under the rural employment guarantee scheme during April and May. Social security pensions will be paid in March," said Vijayan. "Two months of pension will be deposited together and an amount of Rs 1320 crore will be allotted for this purpose. Rs. 1000 will be given to the families with financial difficulties who do not avail of the social security pension," he added.

"Rs 50 crores will be allocated in April for the purpose of opening thousands of restaurants which will provide cheap meals at Rs 20. Rs 500 crore has been set aside for the health package. Contract arrears will be paid in April - Rs 14,000 crore would be allotted for this," said Vijayan. On Thursday one more person tested positive for coronavirus in Kasargod district. He was found to have travel history to Dubai. With this, the number of cases has risen to 28 in the state.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Google dedicates doodle to scientist who discovered benefits of handwashing

With celebrities, politicians and public officials raising awareness about the right way to wash hands as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, Google on Friday dedicated its doodle to scientist Ignaz Semmelweis and handwashing. Semm...

Italian tourist dies in Jaipur hospital

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had recovered from novel coronavirus died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said on Friday. The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away, SMS Medical College...

Dec 19 police firing: Magisterial probe report by Apr 23

The magisterial inquiry report into the police firing during the December 19 protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA will be submitted by April 23, Udupi deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha heading the probe has said. It was ea...

Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi post Nirbhaya convicts' execution

Stating that Justice has prevailed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a united effort to build a nation where the focus is on womens empowerment while ensuring dignity and safety for them. The Prime Ministers message came so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020