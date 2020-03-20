Allow employees to work from home: Delhi govt to private sector employers

The Delhi government issued an advisory for the private sector to allow their employees to work from home till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. In the advisory, the government also asked people, particulary senior citizens, pregnant women and those affected with hypertension and diabetes, to remain at home.

On Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 14. According to the Health Ministry data, the COVID-19 cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

