Rail official in Bengaluru who hid her COVID-19 positive son in guest house suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:38 IST
Rail official in Bengaluru who hid her COVID-19 positive son in guest house suspended

An official of South Western Railway has been suspended for "hiding" her son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for coronavirus, at a railway guest house in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday. She not only failed to inform authorities about her son's return from Germany but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house near the main Bangalore railway station, railway spokesperson E Vijaya told PTI.

The Assistant Personnel Officer (Traffic) has been suspended, Vijaya said. The 25-year-old man, who came from Germany via Spain and was instructed to be in home quarantine after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 13, later tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, a railway spokesperson told PTI. "She virtually hid her son to protect her family but endangered all of us," a South Western Railway official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

