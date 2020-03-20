Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count rises to three

A 69-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of reported cases in the state to three.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mohali (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:38 IST
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count rises to three
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A 69-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of reported cases in the state to three. "A 69-year-old woman from Mohali has tested positive for coronavirus; the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to three," said Manjit Singh, Mohali Civil Surgeon.

The state had on Thursday reported the first coronavirus death. According to official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed up to 195.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. The Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The government has also imposed travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympic flame gets muted welcome in Japan as Games doubts grow

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan to a scaled-down welcoming ceremony Friday as doubts grew over whether the Tokyo Games will go ahead on schedule with the coronavirus pandemic causing chaos around the world. As the flame, enclosed in a sp...

Turkey postpones events until end-April over coronavirus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree on Friday postponing all events related to science, culture and art, as it seeks to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.The countrys death toll has reached four, Health Minister Fahrettin Ko...

COVID-19: Trains in Himachal's Kangra cancelled, Shimla-Kalka services on

The Firozpur railway division has cancelled 14 trains in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra Valley after the state government banned entry of all tourists to the state over the coronavirus pandemic, a railways spokesperson said. However, the Ambala r...

In self-isolation, I have found some freedom: Mary Kom

The COVID-19 pandemic has isolated her from the world outside but iconic Indian boxer M C Mary Kom says the forced slowdown of life as usual has also redefined the meaning of freedom for her. Mary Kom has self-isolated at her Delhi resid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020