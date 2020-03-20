JK approves adoption of IT/ITeS policy

In a significant move to develop a modern IT ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Friday accorded approval to the adoption of J-K IT/ITeS policy

The policy provides for creation and up-gradation of IT infrastructure to meet existing and future needs of the Union Territory in e-governance, increase digital literacy among youth thereby enhancing employability, attracting investment in the sector and safer cyber space for all citizens, an official spokesperson said. The J-K IT/Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) policy aims to provide time bound approvals and single window clearances to prospective investors, besides provisioning a host of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to attract investments. It also offers incentives for start-ups and establishment of state of the art infrastructure to meet the requirements of IT/ITeS industry, the spokesperson said

"Through this policy intervention, Jammu and Kashmir endeavours to establish itself as a valued destination for IT Industry and attract investment in the IT/ITeS sector. "It envisions pushing IT as an engine for rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth in the economy of J&K with the active participation of private entities," the spokesperson said.

