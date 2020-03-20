Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK approves adoption of IT/ITeS policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 17:55 IST
JK approves adoption of IT/ITeS policy

In a significant move to develop a modern IT ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Friday accorded approval to the adoption of J-K IT/ITeS policy

The policy provides for creation and up-gradation of IT infrastructure to meet existing and future needs of the Union Territory in e-governance, increase digital literacy among youth thereby enhancing employability, attracting investment in the sector and safer cyber space for all citizens, an official spokesperson said. The J-K IT/Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) policy aims to provide time bound approvals and single window clearances to prospective investors, besides provisioning a host of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to attract investments. It also offers incentives for start-ups and establishment of state of the art infrastructure to meet the requirements of IT/ITeS industry, the spokesperson said

"Through this policy intervention, Jammu and Kashmir endeavours to establish itself as a valued destination for IT Industry and attract investment in the IT/ITeS sector. "It envisions pushing IT as an engine for rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth in the economy of J&K with the active participation of private entities," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...

At least 11 dead, 904 people infected with coronavirus in Brazil

At least 11 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, up from seven on Thursday, the countrys health ministry said on Friday.Infections now number 904, the ministry said, compared with 621 the previous day. Brazil is current...

Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from checkouts on coronavirus concerns

Grocers including Walmart de Mexico have begun bowing to pressure to pull from stores tens of thousands of elderly workers who pack bags at checkouts as concerns grow about their vulnerability to coronavirus amid panic buying nationwide. So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020