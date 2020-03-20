Coronavirus: No jail visits by inmates' kin till Mar 31 in MP

Jail visits by kin and friends of inmates have been banned in Madhya Pradesh till March 31 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. The order to this effect was issued on Friday on the basis of an advisory issued by the state Health and General Administration departments.

Jail officials have been asked to counsel kin and friends of these inmates on the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the MP government had announced that Class III and IV staff will work on alternate days till March 31, and a roster was being prepared to implement it.

It is to be implemented in all departments except those providing frontline essential services like police, health, fire brigade, sanitation, electricity etc..

