Maha: Senior FDA official held for graft

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra's Beed city arrested the assistant commissioner of Food and Drug Administration for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 35,000, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the ACB caught Krishna Namdev Dabhade (52) while accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in his office itself, an official said.

The accused had demanded a bribe from the complainant, for renewing the licence of his flour mill, he said. An offence has been filed at Shivajinagar police station in Beed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

