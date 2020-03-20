COVID-19: Pawan Hans Heli, A-32 Kargil Courier Service remain suspended for civil passenger movement

In view of coronavirus pandemic, the operation of AN-32 (Kargil Courier Service), IL-76/C-17 and Pawan Hans Heli services in Ladakh will remain suspended till April 15 for civilian passenger movement. "The operation of AN-32 (Kargil Courier Service), IL-76/C-17 and Hans Heli Services in LadaPawan kh shall remain suspended till April 15 for civilian passenger movement," said the Department of Information and Public Relations Kargil, Ladakh.

Ten cases of coronavirus have been reported from the newly carved Union Territory of Ladakh. In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ladakh administration has rolled out an order stating that no commercial flights would be allowed to land at Leh carrying inbound passengers.Airplanes carrying only residents of Ladakh, civilian officers and officers of uniformed forces serving in the region would be allowed to land at the airport.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday."The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India now stands at 223, including 32 foreigners. Four people have died so far, one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.As many as 23 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

