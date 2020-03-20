Left Menu
Industries in Marathwada oppose power tariff hike

  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:10 IST
Industries in Marathwada region have expressed displeasure about the withdrawal of power subsidy of Rs 1 per unit from this month onwards, an official said on Friday. The sudden withdrawal of subsidy has brought an increase in monthly expenses of industries here, he said.

The industrial slowdown, financial year-end, coronavirus outbreak and now power bill hike has made things harder, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) secretary Manish Agrawal told PTI. Industrial associations in Aurangabad district have also voiced their opposition to the proposed hike of power tariffs by state utility Mahadiscom from April 1.

Industries in Marathwada had received a subsidy of Rs 1 per unit from the state government. But, the subsidy has been withdrawn from this month, raising our monthly bills by 10-15 per cent this month, Agrawal said. "Our average bill of Rs 33 lakh per month has gone up to Rs 38-39 lakh this time," local industrialist Vikram Dekate said.

Executive member of Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) Hemant Kapadia said, "The funds allotted by the state government in the last financial year are over. The MSEDCL has demanded funds from the state finance ministry to continue the subsidy, but the fund is not yet transferred." Chief Engineer of MSEDCL in Aurangabad Suresh Ganeshkar refused to comment on this issue, terming it as an "administrative" process..

