People will be scared to commit any crime against women, says Hema Malini on Execution of convicts in Nirbhaya case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Friday said that women across the country are happy with the execution of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case and stressed that people will be scared to commit any crime against women.

BJP MP Hema Malini speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Friday said that women across the country are happy with the execution of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case and stressed that people will be scared to commit any crime against women. "The execution of the convicts in Nirbhaya case took time but it finally happened which is a good thing. Women across the country are very happy with this development, "Malini told ANI.

"I believe, from now onwards people will be scared to commit any crime against women," she added. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday.

The hanging was carried out as per schedule after a three-judge Supreme Court bench rejected the final plea by the convicts' lawyer AP Singh to stay their execution in a late-night hearing. The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim died a few days later after battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and later at a Singapore hospital.

The case had created an uproar across the country, especially in Delhi where a large number of people came out on the streets, demanding justice for the victim, who was renamed as 'Nirbhaya' or the fearless. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

