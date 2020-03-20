Left Menu
Rajasthan: Daughter of rebel Madhya Pradesh Cong leader commits suicide

  Kota
  20-03-2020
A 24-year-old daughter of rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Suresh Dhakad allegedly hanged self to death at her matrimonial home in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said on Friday. The woman's brother has lodged a case of dowry death against her husband and in-laws after which police have initiated investigation. The woman had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her matrimonial home on Thursday night, police said. Early in the day, the authorities waited Dhakad for autopsy but it was conducted by a medical board after his son arrived instead of him.

Jyoti was the daughter of Suresh Dhakad, one of the 22 MLAs who recently sided with the BJP, resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Jyoti was married to Dr Jai Singh Mehta, a resident of Baskheda village under the Kelwada police station in Baran district, three years ago. Kelwada SHO Nand Singh said the body was lying on the floor with marks around her neck.

In a complaint to police, Jyoti's brother alleged that her husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law tortured and harassed her for dowry after she gave birth to a girl two years ago, SHO Nand Singh said. Police have lodged a case of dowry death against the woman's husband and in-laws, he added.

Dr Jai Singh Mehta is posted as the medical officer at the Shahabad health centre, the SHO said, adding that Jyoti is survived by a two-year-old daughter..

