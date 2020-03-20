Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to remain closed till further orders

The Coimbatore district collector on Friday announced that the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from today until further orders in the wake of the coronavirus scare. The statement read: "Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from today evening in the wake of Coronavirus."

At least three cases have been reported so far in the state of Tamil Nadu. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As many as 23 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state from coronavirus with 52 people, including 3 foreign nationals, confirmed positive for the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.