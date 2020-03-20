Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to remain closed till further orders

The Coimbatore district collector on Friday announced that the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from today until further orders in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:49 IST
Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to remain closed till further orders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Coimbatore district collector on Friday announced that the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from today until further orders in the wake of the coronavirus scare. The statement read: "Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from today evening in the wake of Coronavirus."

At least three cases have been reported so far in the state of Tamil Nadu. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As many as 23 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state from coronavirus with 52 people, including 3 foreign nationals, confirmed positive for the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japans coast...

FACTBOX-California, New York and Illinois 'stay at home' orders: What's allowed?

Three U.S. states - California, New York and Illinois - have issued similar statewide stay at home orders directing more than 72 million residents to remain in their homes for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Jers...

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020