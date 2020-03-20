Left Menu
Telangana CM to tour Karimnagar city tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with high-level officials will tour Karimnagar city on Saturday to personally monitor the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official statement read on Friday.

  ANI
  • |
  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  Updated: 20-03-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-03-2020 20:10 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with high-level officials will tour Karimnagar city on Saturday to personally monitor the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official statement read on Friday. "Official machinery in Karimnagar have initiated measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as it was revealed that some people who came from Indonesia to Karimnagar have tested positive for the virus. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will tour Karimnagar city on Saturday to personally monitor the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the statement said.

"Except for those came from Indonesia, none-other so far tested positive. The Chief Minister wanted to tour Karimnagar on Friday to personally assess and monitor the situation. But due to the Prime Minister's video-conference with the Chief Ministers scheduled on Friday, the visit is postponed," the statement added. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a review meeting in Karimnagar, tomorrow.

A total of 16 persons including 9 foreigners have tested positive for coronavirus Telangana. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.

The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

