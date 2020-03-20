Left Menu
J&K: Vaishno Devi board approves plan to protect hill slopes along shrine

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday approved a proposal for the protection and treatment of hill slopes along the famous temple atop Trikuta Hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. Estimated to cost Rs 9 crore, the plan was approved at the 66th meeting of the board held at Raj Bhavan here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, a review was done on the progress of major projects taken up by the board, especially related to the protection and treatment of hill slopes during shooting stones. Murmu complemented the board members for their valuable contributions in creating and continually upgrading facilities for the convenience of the pilgrims.

He reviewed the timely and necessary precautionary measures taken by the board in view of the outbreak of coronavirus for ensuring the safety of the visiting pilgrims, staff and the public. As the yatra to the shrine has been suspended from March 18, the L-G emphasised that pooja, aarti and other rituals at the shrine should be performed as usual.

He directed for continuing the massive sanitation drive at Katra as well as on the track and in the entire shrine area..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

