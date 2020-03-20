MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

The first cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Four persons from Jabalpur city in the state tested positive for the virus, said a senior official.

These patients included three members of a family which had returned from Dubai recently, Jabalpur collector Bharat Yadav said. The fourth person had returned from Germany, he added.

The infected four patients, according to the collector, are to be admitted in the isolation ward of the Victoria Hospital. The family members of the four infected persons will also be quarantined.

India has reported 223 positive cases so far. In Thursday, March 19's address to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22 and also insisted the citizens shun panic-buying.

