Centre okays land use change for Central Vista redevelopment project execution

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:13 IST
The Centre approved the land use change for execution of its ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project in Lutyens' Delhi with the issuance of a notification on Friday. The notification was issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath -- from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. According to sources, prime minister's residence and office are likely to be shifted near the South Block and vice-president's new house will be in the vicinity of the North Block.

The vice president's current residence is among those buildings identified by the government for demolition in Lutyens' Delhi for the purpose of the project, they said..

