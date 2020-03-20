Left Menu
Coronavirus: Tripura Assembly cut shorts budget session

The Tripura Assembly on Friday cut short its ongoing budget session as a precautionary measure in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. BJP MLA Ratan Chakraborty moved a motion in the assembly shortly after the budget was presented, to cut short the session responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to stay indoors.

Speaker Rebati Mohan Das later convened a special meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on the proposal and decided to cut short the five-day session to two days. Das later told reporters that the decision was taken in presence of the members of the ruling and opposition parties.

Major businesses of the House would be put up within the timeframe, the speaker said..

