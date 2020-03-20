Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary exchange views on COVID-19

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his United States counterpart Secretary of Defence Dr. Mark T Esper this evening. The two Defence Ministers reviewed the progress in bilateral and multilateral defense co-operation and agreed to expand military-to-military engagements and defense trade & industry as part of India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

The two Ministers exchanged views on the grave situation arising out of COVID-19 and expressed confidence that through open communication and mutual support, the world can overcome the pandemic. Both the Ministers agreed to remain in touch during this trying period. Raksha Mantri briefed Secretary Esper about Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's initiative to coordinate COVID-19 relief efforts in South Asia. He invited Secretary Esper to visit India at the earliest convenient date.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.