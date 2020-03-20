Left Menu
Frame strategy for containment of COVID-19, don't be complacent: Pb CM to DCs, SSPs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and district police chiefs on Friday to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for containment of novel coronavirus, which has so far recorded two COVID-19 cases, including one death. During a video conference with deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to review the state's preparedness in combating the spread of the pathogen, the chief minister told them not to be complacent and work round the clock with utmost dedication and commitment.

According to a government statement, Singh directed the chief secretary to issue detailed guidelines to the DCs to ensure strict vigil of people who are in home quarantine to prevent further spread of the virus. The chief minister also asked the DCs to ensure strict enforcement of quarantine and in case of any violation, cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order) of the IPC must be registered against those responsible.

He also asked the DCs to personally check hospital preparedness as well as quarantine facilities and isolation wards, especially regarding their hygiene and cleanliness.  Terming the fight against novel coronavirus a long-drawn battle, the chief minister emphasised on the need for putting the right structure and mechanism in place for its containment in a holistic manner. He also underlined the need for tracing protocols in terms of covering all passengers from flights that have landed in the state in the last one month to ensure that not even one coronavirus suspect case is left out.

The chief minister appealed to the people to report about persons in their neighbourhood who have returned from abroad during the last two weeks as part of neighbourhood surveillance..

