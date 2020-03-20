C'garh minister, daughter put themselves in isolation

Chhattisgarh Urban Administration Minister Shivkumar Dahariya and his daughter have placed themselves in self-quarantine, an official said here on Friday. Dahariya had visited New Delhi to hand over the election certificate of KTS Tulsi who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as a Congress nominee from Chhattisgarh on Maarch 18.

On the way back on Friday, the minister was accompanied by his daughter who had returned from abroad, the official said. Thermal screening of the ministers daughter at Delhi and Raipur airports did not detect any symptoms of the disease, but by way of precaution, both have placed themselves in home quarantine, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.