Maha: Man with home quarantine stamp held from Dharavi street

A man with a home quarantine stamp on his hand found loitering on the streets of Dharavi in Mumbai was on Friday detained by police, an official said. The 43-year-old man had gone to Dubai in search of a job in January and had returned to the metropolis on March 18 after which he was ordered to be in home quarantine, said the official.

"He has been detained and further action is underway. He will quarantined again," a Dharavi police station official informed.

