Coronavirus outbreak: Mobile internet speed increased in J-K to raise awareness
The mobile internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir was increased on Friday in view of the growing demand for restoration of 4G services in the wake of coronavirus scare, officials said. The mobile internet speed was increased up to 256 kpbs across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, they said. The officials said the decision was taken in view of the demands from various quarters, including National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, to restore the high-speed data services.
The demands grew after the valley witnessed the first positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday. The officials said the increased network speed would help in raising awareness of the disease in the valley where the network speed had been kept very low as a precautionary measure to stop rumour-mongering.
