KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced. The decision was taken by the Chief Minister based on the suggestions by the district administration.

The CMO also said, "Chief Minister exhorted Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to convene a video conference with District Collectors, Officials from police, health and other departments to firm up the strategy to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Janata Curfew a success." KCR has also appealed to the people of the state to voluntarily and earnestly observe Janata Curfew on March 22 on the call of Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

