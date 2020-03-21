Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gorakhnath temple in UP closed for public amid coronavirus pandemic

The Gorakhnath temple here has been closed for the general public in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 06:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 06:25 IST
Gorakhnath temple in UP closed for public amid coronavirus pandemic
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Gorakhnath temple here has been closed for the general public in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The decision in this regard was taken by the temple's management committee. However, routine prayers by the priests would continue.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo manager dies at Delhi airport due to cardiac arrest New Delhi, M'

Indias largest airline IndiGo said that one of its maintenance managers died at the Delhi Airport on Saturday due to cardiac arrest after disembarking from a flight from Indonesia.&#160; We are deeply saddened by the demise of our maintenan...

Maha to have special control room for coronavirus action

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced setting up of a special control room to oversee the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. It will function from the Mantralaya state secretariat, said an official.Senior IAS officers R...

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except thoseproviding essential and emergency services, to remain shuttill March 31.

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except thoseproviding essential and emergency services, to remain shuttill March 31....

Pakistan suspends international flights for two weeks to contain COVID-19

Pakistan on Saturday suspended all international flight operations for two weeks in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation authority said. The Government of Pakistan has decided to suspend operation of all internation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020