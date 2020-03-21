Snow clearance operations underway on Mughal Road
Snow clearing operations are underway on the Mughal Road on a war footing basis in Rajouri.
Snow clearing operations are underway on the Mughal Road on a war footing basis in Rajouri. The Mughal Road has been closed since November last year due to the deposition of chest-deep snow.
Heavy machinery such as JCB is being used by the authorities to clear snow in the region's Pirpanjal Mountain's Range. The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Man held with fake currency notes in J-K's Rajouri
Missing man found dead in J-K's Rajouri, relative arrested
Army rescues nine people stranded in snow in J-K's Rajouri
Facebook user booked for 'sensitive remarks' in J-K's Rajouri
J-K Police launches awareness campaign against coronavirus in Rajouri district