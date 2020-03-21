Snow clearance operations underway on Mughal Road

Snow clearing operations are underway on the Mughal Road on a war footing basis in Rajouri. The Mughal Road has been closed since November last year due to the deposition of chest-deep snow.

Heavy machinery such as JCB is being used by the authorities to clear snow in the region's Pirpanjal Mountain's Range. The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

