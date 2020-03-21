Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 : Himachal Pradesh sents back over 35 tourists

More than 35 tourists including Nepali and Israeli nationals were returned from the district on Saturday as part of the government's efforts to check tourist inflow to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mandi (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:45 IST
COVID-19 : Himachal Pradesh sents back over 35 tourists
Tourists were sent back from Himachal Pradesh amid coronavirus. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

More than 35 tourists including Nepali and Israeli nationals were returned from the district on Saturday as part of the government's efforts to check tourist inflow to help contain the spread of coronavirus. The district administration said people had come from different places and were on their way to Manali.

"All the tourists were sent back including 20 people from Nepal, five from Kerala and six others from abroad. With the help of the local police and medical team, the buses were checked and people were sent back," said Rahul Chauhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sundernagar. Chouhan said eight tourists were sent back from Shimla on Friday.

The state government had on March 14 closed all educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, and play-way schools till March 31. Two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Kangra district on March 20.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

No lockdown for now, but will have to do it if needed: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Saturday said it had not imposed a lockdown for now, but would have to do if the need arises in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.. During his first-ever digital-only press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal s...

Study reveals type 1 diabetes may differ with age of children

Children under the age of seven, who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, will have a different form of the condition compared to those diagnosed at age 13 or above, suggests recent research. Type 1 diabetes occurs when the immune system in ...

Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh shuts govt offices till March 31

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except those providing essential and emergency services, to remain shut till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak....

EU executive moves to formalise suspension of EU budget rules

The European Union executive moved to formalise a deal reached by EU finance ministers on March 5 to suspend EU budget rules that limit borrowing, giving hardest-hit Italy and other governments a free hand to fight the coronavirus.The Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020