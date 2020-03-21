AAI undertakes comprehensive measures to curtail spread of Covid-19 at Chennai Airport

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials are undertaking comprehensive measures to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 at Chennai report. Apart from the usual cleaning, every individual, whether an airport employee or a passenger, is being thermally scanned and along with this luggage trolleys, handrails and other areas are being disinfected.

The passengers are also being asked to fill a self-reporting form to provide relevant information to the authorities. Special smart hand sanitizing machines have been installed inside the premises of the airport as WHO guidelines suggest that regular hand washing with soap or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer effectively curtails the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier, the Central Government banned the operation of international commercial flights in India from March 22 to March 29. This comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the citizens to restrict their movement and refrain from stepping out of their houses

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases are 258, this includes 39 foreigners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.