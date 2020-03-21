Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAI undertakes comprehensive measures to curtail spread of Covid-19 at Chennai Airport

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials are undertaking comprehensive measures to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 at Chennai report.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:07 IST
AAI undertakes comprehensive measures to curtail spread of Covid-19 at Chennai Airport
Passengers being thermally scanned at Chennai Airport (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials are undertaking comprehensive measures to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 at Chennai report. Apart from the usual cleaning, every individual, whether an airport employee or a passenger, is being thermally scanned and along with this luggage trolleys, handrails and other areas are being disinfected.

The passengers are also being asked to fill a self-reporting form to provide relevant information to the authorities. Special smart hand sanitizing machines have been installed inside the premises of the airport as WHO guidelines suggest that regular hand washing with soap or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer effectively curtails the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier, the Central Government banned the operation of international commercial flights in India from March 22 to March 29. This comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the citizens to restrict their movement and refrain from stepping out of their houses

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases are 258, this includes 39 foreigners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

No lockdown for now, but will have to do it if needed: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Saturday said it had not imposed a lockdown for now, but would have to do if the need arises in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.. During his first-ever digital-only press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal s...

Study reveals type 1 diabetes may differ with age of children

Children under the age of seven, who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, will have a different form of the condition compared to those diagnosed at age 13 or above, suggests recent research. Type 1 diabetes occurs when the immune system in ...

Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh shuts govt offices till March 31

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except those providing essential and emergency services, to remain shut till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak....

EU executive moves to formalise suspension of EU budget rules

The European Union executive moved to formalise a deal reached by EU finance ministers on March 5 to suspend EU budget rules that limit borrowing, giving hardest-hit Italy and other governments a free hand to fight the coronavirus.The Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020