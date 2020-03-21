Covid-19: Sex workers shut shop in Bhiwandi

Even as Mumbai prepares for a complete lockdown in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, daily wagers, including sex workers, seem to be worst affected in the crisis. Over 300 sex workers in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district decided to keep their trade shut for a couple of days as a precautionary measure against the deadly virus.

Dr Swati Khan, who runs a centre for children of sex workers, held a meeting with them on Friday, during which it was decided that sex trade will not be carried out in the area for the next couple of days. More than 300 sex workers operate in the Hanuman Tekdi area of Bhiwandi, and the centre, which is affiliated to Shramajivi Sanghatana, cares for their children.

No customer would be allowed to enter the locality during this period, Dr Khan said. Meanwhile, president of the Sanghatna Vivek Pandit said the organisation will provide daily essentials to workers and their families for the next two weeks during the lockdown.

Maharashtra has recorded 63 positive cases of Covid- 19, the highest in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.