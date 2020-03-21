Kidnapped woman rescued in J&K's Samba, abductor arrested

A woman, allegedly kidnapped over two weeks ago, was recovered from the clutches of her abductor in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. The accused, Hardeep Singh, a resident of R S Pura, was arrested during the rescue operation, a police official said.

He said a resident of Koulpur village lodged a written complaint alleging that his wife went missing from their home on March 3 and believed to be abducted. A case of abduction was registered and investigation taken up to trace the woman, who had got married just a year ago, the official said, adding that the police solved the case on Friday when they rescued the woman from Nandpur village where her abductor was arrested.

The woman was produced in a local court and her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, he said. Later, the woman was sent to a government-run facility Nari Niketan in Jammu based on the court's order..

