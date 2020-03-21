Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kidnapped woman rescued in J&K's Samba, abductor arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:06 IST
Kidnapped woman rescued in J&K's Samba, abductor arrested

A woman, allegedly kidnapped over two weeks ago, was recovered from the clutches of her abductor in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. The accused, Hardeep Singh, a resident of R S Pura, was arrested during the rescue operation, a police official said.

He said a resident of Koulpur village lodged a written complaint alleging that his wife went missing from their home on March 3 and believed to be abducted. A case of abduction was registered and investigation taken up to trace the woman, who had got married just a year ago, the official said, adding that the police solved the case on Friday when they rescued the woman from Nandpur village where her abductor was arrested.

The woman was produced in a local court and her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, he said. Later, the woman was sent to a government-run facility Nari Niketan in Jammu based on the court's order..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norwegians: Olympics must wait until virus 'under control'

The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak is under firm control worldwide. The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday, entitled Olympic ...

Students vacate DU hostel complex in view of COVID-19

In the wake of COVID-19, students residing in the Delhi University DU hostel complex have started vacating the facility as a precautionary measure to check the disease. Since the students were asked to vacate the hostel only on Friday, they...

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said. The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported.The ...

No lockdown for now, but will have to do it if needed: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Saturday said it had not imposed a lockdown for now, but would have to do if the need arises in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.. During his first-ever digital-only press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020