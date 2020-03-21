Left Menu
Covid-19: Navi Mumbai heads for partial lockdown

  Updated: 21-03-2020 13:37 IST
Commercial establishments, corporate firms and manufacturing units in neighbouring Navi Mumbai will remain closed till further orders to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Data centres, IT service providers will operate with only 10 per cent staff, while banks, insurance companies and internet service providers will function with essential staff only, he said.

The order, issued by the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, will cause the city to shut down partially. As per the order, production and manufacturing units that function continuously may operate with 25 per cent of their total manpower.

Meanwhile, the movement of vehicles near isolation centres and quarantine facilities such as the NMMC General Hospital and a centre at sector 14 in Vashi has been restricted, the official said. Spitting in public spaces will attract a fine of Rs 250, he said, adding that people found violating the containment measures will be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

