UP CM's Camp office in Gorakhpur directs petitioners to submit complaints in dropbox amid coronavirus threat

While the threat of coronavirus looms large, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Camp office, which runs at the Guru Gorakhnath temple premises in Gorakhpur, is directing petitioners to put their applications in a dropbox. "The camp is ongoing but we are stopping people at the main gate and asking them to give their complaints and suggestions in the dropbox provided at the gate. This is being done to take measures against coronavirus outbreak and ensure that it does not spread," Moti Lal Singh, an official at the Camp office told ANI on Friday.

The visitors to the temple said that their applications were being taken at the gate itself. "My complaint was taken in written at the gate itself and I was assured by the officials here that action will be taken based on it. I believe it is due to the coronavirus situation that they have adopted this measure," Vinay, a complainant said.

Meanwhile, the few devotees who came to the temple also said that it is wearing a deserted look due to the threat of coronavirus. 33 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Uttar Pradesh, including 1 foreigner.

The count of coronavirus positive cases in India on Saturday reached 258 with four deaths having been reported due to the infection in the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.