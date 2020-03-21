Left Menu
Local authorities in Kanpur sanitise Kalpana Tower, which singer Kanika Kapoor visited

Local authorities have sanitised Kalpana Tower, the building which singer Kanika Kapoor visited to meet her relatives after returning from London, keeping in view the threat of the spread of the infection.

Kalpana Tower in Kanpur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Local authorities have sanitised Kalpana Tower, the building which singer Kanika Kapoor visited to meet her relatives after returning from London, keeping in view the threat of the spread of the infection. "We have asked people to maintain distance from each other and not come into close contact considering the threat," Ravi Lal, a medical officer, Kanpur told ANI here.

RK Gautam, a Municipal Corporation officer, positioned outside the building, added, "I have been given the duty to stay here and ensure that no one can come in or go out of the building as a precautionary measure. I am doing my job with the help of the policemen deployed at the gates." Residents of Kalpana Tower too are cooperating with the local authorities in view of the threat.

"From the safety point of view, our goods are being delivered at the gates. We are not coming out," a resident of Kalpana Tower said. Meanwhile, the Lucknow police have booked Kanika Kapoor on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with the coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

Kapoor has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 after having travelled to London, UK, a few days back.

She was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. (ANI)

