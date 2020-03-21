'Janta Curfew': Mumbai Metro One operations to be suspended on March 22

To support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janta Curfew', Mumbai Metro One has decided to suspend its operations on March 22. The move is expected to encourage people to stay at home in order to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to follow the concept of 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He said that no one apart from those involved with essential services is supposed to venture out of their homes. India has reported 271 cases of coronavirus so far, according to official data.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 63 cases and one fatality. (ANI)

