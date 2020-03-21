Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hotel in Dehradun shut after visitor tests positive for COVID-19

The Dehradun District Collector on Saturday closed the Hotel Four Points by Sheraton here after a woman who stayed in the lodge tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhnad)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:29 IST
Hotel in Dehradun shut after visitor tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Dehradun District Collector on Saturday closed the Hotel Four Points by Sheraton here after a woman who stayed in the lodge tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said. The woman is a resident of Faridabad in Haryana and she was lodged here with her husband from March 9 to 11. On her return to Faridabad, it was found that the woman had symptoms of coronavirus and later she was tested positive for the lethal infection.

Acting as per directive by the administration, the health department and police teams arived the hotel. The hotel was then sanitised and all its rooms were sealed. Now, the hotel has been shut down for an indefinite period and police personnel have been deployed outside it. The information regarding woman's sample was given to Dehradun district administration by Faridabad administration.Apart from this, two employees of the hotel have been sent to the quarantine.

Speaking to ANI, Director General (DG) of state health, Dr Amita Upreti, said that the hotel has been sealed after woman was tested positive for coronavirus."The hotel staff has been sent to the quarantine. So far only three people have confirmed corona infection in the state. All the necessary precautions are being taken in the state," Upreti said. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules

Australian officials closed Sydneys iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, amid an unusually warm autumn spell.Health...

Emirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some U.S. flights due to pandemic

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to France, Germany, Nigeria, New York and New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to internal emails seen by Reuters. France, Germany and Ni...

Quake hits parts of Odisha, no casualty reported

A magnitude-4 earthquake struck parts of Odisha on Saturday, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far in the quake that hit Malkangiri and adjoining areas, they said.The epicentre of the quake was located around 42-km south-...

215 evacuees from Italy test negative for coronavirus at ITBP Chhawala quarantine facility

215 evacuees from Italys Milan, who were isolated at the Indo-Tibetan Border Polices ITBP Chhawla quarantine facility, have tested negative for coronavirus after a week stay here. The group included 151 males and 64 females. Most of these e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020