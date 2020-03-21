Two persons with quarantine stamp on hand deboarded from train

Two persons, a man and a woman, who had `home quarantine' seal stamped on their hands, were deboarded from a Gujarat-bound train in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday morning. The Maharashtra government has been stamping the wrists of passengers coming from certain foreign countries, requiring them to isolate themselves at home for two weeks, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both these passengers had returned from Dubai, said an official release from the Western Railway. While the man was traveling in the general compartment of the Intercity Express, the woman was in a reserved coach, it said.

Some co-passengers noticed that they had stamps mandating home isolation on their hands and alerted railway police, the release said. The two were deboarded at Virar station and sent for medical examination. PTI COR KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

