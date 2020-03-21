Left Menu
BRO opens bridge on Teesta for traffic in North Sikkim

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:45 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:45 IST
The BRO opened a 360-foot-long bailey suspension bridge on the Teesta river, near Chungthang in Sikkim, for traffic on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the government. "In a relief to the residents of Lachen in North Sikkim, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today opened for traffic 360 feet long bailey suspension bridge over Teesta River in Munshithang near Chungthang town," the statement said.

"The 86 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 758 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), under Project Swastik, commenced the construction of the bridge in October 2019 and completed it in January 2020," it noted. The approach roads to the bridge have also been constructed.  In June last year, a 180-foot steel bridge at the same location was completely damaged due to a massive cloudburst, resulting in severing the lines of communication in North Sikkim district.

Connectivity was kept open by routing the traffic through restricted Army land, the statement said..

