Air India special flight to bring back Indians from Rome delayed

An Air India special flight for Rome, to bring back Indian nationals including students stranded in the European country amid the coronavirus outbreak, has been delayed by one and half hours.

  Updated: 21-03-2020 16:54 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 16:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India special flight for Rome, to bring back Indian nationals including students stranded in the European country amid the coronavirus outbreak, has been delayed by one and half hours. The special flight was scheduled to depart at 14:20 hours.

But the commander of the aircraft detected glitches in power transfer in aircraft on last minute of take-off, informed sources in the aviation ministry said. "Air India Boeing, B-777 was scheduled to depart for Rome to bring back Indians today on 14:20 hours and now the special flight was rescheduled for 16:00 hours. Air India engineering team is underway to replace the equipment at Delhi airport," the sources added. (ANI)

