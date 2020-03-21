Former BSP MP Dumpy to self-isolate at Uttarakhand farmhouse

Former BSP MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, whose high profile party in Lucknow was attended by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID 19, arrived at his farmhouse at Kichha here on Saturday to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure. Dumpy has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days at the farmhouse and is not going to meet anyone, Udham Singh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Shailja Bhatt said.

The former MP was examined by doctors soon after his arrival at his farmhouse and was advised to stay in isolation at home, she said. A team of doctors of the health department is keeping a constant watch on the former MP, Bhatt said.

Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla objected to Dumpy's arrival in town. "Dumpy organised the party attended by coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor. He should have kept himself in isolation for public safety instead of coming here," Shukla said.

